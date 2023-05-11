This ultra high-speed maglev train will top 621 mph

In transportation, the possibilities seem limitless as technology continually pushes boundaries. An experimental ultra-high-speed maglev train with a cruising speed of over 621 mph (1,000 km/h) is being readied in China.

The pace is significant as it is twice as quick as the fastest train in service, the Shanghai Maglev, which clocks a top speed of 286 mph (460 km/h). The new project will be tested in Harbin, the capital city of the country's Northeast Heilongjiang province.

World Artery, a Chinese firm involved in the realizing the mission, told Global Times that the experimental project would also boost local tourism in the province.