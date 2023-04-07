Walmart drives change: Thousands of EV charging stations coming to stores by 2030

According to Walmart's estimates, if all Americans drove EVs instead of gas-powered vehicles, we would reduce our country's greenhouse gas emissions by two billion metric tons per year, the equivalent of taking 5 million cars off the road permanently (and saving drivers $1 billion annually).

The company plans to offer a range of charging options, including fast and level 2 chargers. Walmart currently operates more than 5,000 stores in the United States alone, so there is ample potential space for EV charging stations.

What does this mean for the future of EV charging networks?

This is a big deal and could mean a lot for the future of EV charging networks. According to Vishal Kapadia, senior vice president of energy transformation, "Easy access to on-the-go charging is a game-changer for drivers who have been hesitant to buy an EV due to fears they won't be able to find a charger in a clean, light, and safe spot when they are in need."

Walmart is already one of the largest retailers in the world, so its decision to add thousands of charging stations means that more people will have access to them – and they'll be able to use them at no cost. This could help increase adoption rates for electric vehicles, which have been slow due partly because they're expensive and take longer than gas-powered cars to charge.