The King of Rock and Roll’s airplane is being turned into an RV

In Roswell, New Mexico, the airplane was abandoned in the desert for 35 years. It lost its four engines and other flight-related parts along the road, and the fuselage began to display symptoms of neglect, belying the luxurious life it formerly led as the third plane in the Presley fleet.

Even though the aircraft's original four engines were removed at some time when it was being stored in the desert, Webb made a video demonstrating how the various controls and equipment in the cabin function.

Getting the plane to airworthiness would be a big step even though the inside is in fairly good shape and has the unique interior that Elvis ordered in 1976. But, after consulting with an airplane repair firm, Webb's bill piled up to an absurd amount. The four outdated (and excessively loud) Pratt & Whitney JT12 engines alone cost $2.2 million, proving that no component is inexpensive. Total airworthiness costs are $5.7 million. The plane cost the equivalent of $4.4 million when it was first sold.