Most airplanes have a harder time generating lift in high temperatures.

This may cause airlines to reschedule flights or offload passengers, bags, or fuel.

Expanding runways and enhancing aerodynamics may reduce heat-related inconveniences in air travel in the future.

Hot weather makes air less dense. As a result, airplane engines and wings can have reduced performance and aircraft may experience difficulties in climbing and remaining in the air.

The recent extreme heatwaves are already affecting the way we fly. Weight and balance issues have forced some airlines to offload passengers, luggage, or fuel to compensate. In the future, extreme heatwaves could cause increasing numbers of flights to be delayed or even canceled due to safety concerns related to the extreme weather.

As the planet heats up and we see more heatwaves like this summer, what will be the effect on air travel?