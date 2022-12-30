Interesting Engineering's top 10 transportation stories of 2022

Countdown of the top ten transportation stories from 2022

Now that we are getting ready to wrap up 2022, we have compiled Interesting Engineering's most-read news articles in the transportation section for you. Who knows? Maybe the clues about what kind of developments await us in the coming years are hidden in this year's developments.

A short video clip shared by a U.K.-based news outlet shows the world's largest cargo plane, the Antonov An-225, on fire and unattended, after the Russian attack on Gostomel airport in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Measuring 275 feet long, the An-225 became the biggest cargo plane thanks to its 290-feet wingspan. Each of the engines under the wings was capable of producing 51,600 pounds of thrust during takeoff.

After attempting an emergency landing at Costa Rica's San Jose Juan Santamaría International Airport, a DHL Boeing 757 took a sharp turn, angling the wings out of alignment with the runway, and then all control of the vehicle was lost. This led to the jet careening off of the runway as its gigantic fuselage snapped in two.

Luckily, neither of the pilots suffered serious injury through the crash landing, but the incident forced the airport to close for landings and further takeoffs while emergency responders rushed to the scene.

The U.S.-based electric vehicle maker, Lucid Motors, announced in a press release that the company and the world’s largest oil exporter, the Government of Saudi Arabia, have signed an agreement concerning the purchase of 100,000 electric vehicles.

According to the agreement, the Middle Eastern country has committed to initially buying 50,000 vehicles and has the option of buying up to an additional 50,000 vehicles over the same period.