Toyota Motor Corporation has unveiled its electric roadmap, including EVs with a cruising range exceeding 621 miles (1,000 kilometers).

Toyota is developing new battery technologies to match customer expectations as it works to introduce the next generation of Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) in 2026.

Currently, popular liquid lithium-ion batteries will improve performance by enhancing square batteries' energy density, a field in which Toyota has extensive experience. Additionally, the much-anticipated all-solid-state batteries will finally be entering the practical application phase for use in BEVs.

Cheaper batteries

Toyota is developing low-cost batteries that will contribute to the spread and expansion of BEVs to provide customers with a variety of choices in batteries. According to the firm, the bipolar structure battery used in its hybrid vehicles is now being applied to BEVs. The battery is anticipated to be used in practical applications in 2026–2027 and is made of affordable lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cells.