The world's largest carmaker Toyota has revealed that it plans to use regenerative fuel technology for the lunar rover, which is scheduled for launch at the end of this decade, Reuters reported. Toyota is partnering with the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) for the rover.

In recent years, Japan has been bolstering its ambitions in response to the emerging space race between the US and China. Fifty years after the historic Moon landing, the US is preparing for another lunar mission named Artemis and establishing an outpost called the Gateway in lunar orbit.

Japan plans to have its astronaut at this lunar outpost and, through JAXA, is also working closely with the US on the Artemis Mission. Part of this arrangement is a two-person lunar rover that Toyota is building, which has now been revealed to be powered by regenerative fuel technology.