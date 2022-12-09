Toyota is getting ready to test its hydrogen combustion engine on the streets

The company aims to enable customers on their journeys to zero emissions in a world with significantly different customer needs and market situations, giving them a chance to reduce their carbon footprints. This is thanks to Toyota's multi-technology strategy, including battery electric, fuel cell electric, plug-in hybrid electric, and hybrid electric vehicles.

Hydrogen combustion Corolla Cross H2 concept

Technological advancements helped Toyota engineers design the Corolla Cross H2 Concept, a prototype road vehicle, the company announced in a press release.

2022 Corolla Cross H2 Concept Toyota

Toyota created a Corolla Cross H2 hydrogen prototype that can carry five passengers and their luggage by fitting the 1.6l 3-cylinder turbo engine from the GR Corolla with high-pressure hydrogen direct injection engine technology from motorsport activity and adding the hydrogen tank packaging know-how from Mirai.

In addition to continued digital development, real-world evaluation is presently being done for the vehicle and will soon start winter testing in northern Japan.

The flexibility to utilize current internal combustion engine technologies, rapid refueling times, and a pronounced decrease in the use and requirement of materials with finite supplies like lithium and nickel are some of the main advantages of hydrogen combustion. Hydrogen combustion could result in broad, affordable carbon-reduction solutions more quickly by modifying current technologies and maximizing current investments.

Toyota is currently around 40 percent of the way toward commercializing goods like the Corolla Cross H2 Concept. Although it has not been feasible to predict if the technology will be ready for use in road cars, there is unquestionably a great opportunity in motorsports.