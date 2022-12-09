Toyota is getting ready to test its hydrogen combustion engine on the streets
Zero carbon emissions will undoubtedly be a requirement in the years to come.
Toyota's strategy for achieving its carbon neutrality is to develop and provide a variety of technologies to reach net zero emissions by 2035. The company believes it is too early to concentrate on a single zero-emission solution; therefore, it is developing battery-electric, hydrogen fuel cell, and hydrogen combustion technology.
The company aims to enable customers on their journeys to zero emissions in a world with significantly different customer needs and market situations, giving them a chance to reduce their carbon footprints. This is thanks to Toyota's multi-technology strategy, including battery electric, fuel cell electric, plug-in hybrid electric, and hybrid electric vehicles.
Hydrogen combustion Corolla Cross H2 concept
Technological advancements helped Toyota engineers design the Corolla Cross H2 Concept, a prototype road vehicle, the company announced in a press release.
Toyota created a Corolla Cross H2 hydrogen prototype that can carry five passengers and their luggage by fitting the 1.6l 3-cylinder turbo engine from the GR Corolla with high-pressure hydrogen direct injection engine technology from motorsport activity and adding the hydrogen tank packaging know-how from Mirai.
In addition to continued digital development, real-world evaluation is presently being done for the vehicle and will soon start winter testing in northern Japan.
The flexibility to utilize current internal combustion engine technologies, rapid refueling times, and a pronounced decrease in the use and requirement of materials with finite supplies like lithium and nickel are some of the main advantages of hydrogen combustion. Hydrogen combustion could result in broad, affordable carbon-reduction solutions more quickly by modifying current technologies and maximizing current investments.
Toyota is currently around 40 percent of the way toward commercializing goods like the Corolla Cross H2 Concept. Although it has not been feasible to predict if the technology will be ready for use in road cars, there is unquestionably a great opportunity in motorsports.
Toyota develops its hydrogen combustion through motorsports
Toyota has had success this year with its hydrogen-powered internal combustion engines. Toyota has entered a hydrogen combustion GR Corolla H2 in every Super Taikyu endurance race in Japan with the Rookie Racing Team. Under the master-driver alias "Morizo," Toyota President Akio Toyoda has participated in every race to assess the situation and make improvements.
A Toyota hydrogen-engine vehicle also made its maiden appearance outside of Japan when the GR Yaris H2 was tested during a demonstration run at the WRC in Ypres, Belgium.
This consistent and demanding motorsports activity has aided in accelerating technological development. For instance, Toyota has improved hydrogen combustion power and torque throughout one Super Taikyu season, attaining the ground-breaking achievement of dynamic performance on par with a traditional petrol engine. Additionally, the range has increased by about 30 percent, and refueling has been sped up from 5 to 1.5 minutes. In addition to hydrogen usage, Toyota is working with many stakeholders in the areas of green hydrogen production and transportation with the demanding environment of motorsports as a testbed, creating a wide range of collaborations beyond the boundaries of the industry to help realize a carbon-neutral society.
