In a surprising revelation, CALTY Design Research has unveiled the Toyota Baby Lunar Cruiser (BLC) concept, a testament to its commitment to innovation and design.

Designed to conquer rugged terrains on Earth and even explore uncharted lunar landscapes, the BLC is a testament to Toyota's commitment to innovation and cutting-edge technology.

The BLC concept represents a fusion of adaptive technology and heritage design influences from the iconic FJ40 Land Cruiser. As CALTY's latest brainchild, it bridges the gap between the rugged terrains of Earth and the uncharted landscapes of outer space.

The Baby Lunar Cruiser (BLC) blends design cues from the original FJ40 Land Cruiser with the futuristic capabilities of an interplanetary exploration vehicle.