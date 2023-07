In what is considered to be a significant breakthrough in the transition to electric vehicles (EV), Toyota says it has developed new solid-state battery technology that will allow it to reduce the weight, size and cost of EV batteries by 50 percent.

The largest automaker in the world said that by using its new solid-state battery architecture, it can produce batteries with a range of 745 miles (1,200 kilometers), which can also be fast-charged in about 10 minutes, as reported in the Financial Times.

In its efforts to play catch up with EV segment leaders like Tesla and BYD, last month, the company released its EV roadmap, including its vision to produce cars with solid-state batteries by 2027.