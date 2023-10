Future travelers from Mumbai to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will need to pick their mode of transportation instead of just an airline if an ambitious project to connect the city of Fujairah and Mumbai by underwater train service materializes. The UAE's National Advisor Bureau Limited has begun considering such a project and will soon seek a feasibility report, UNILAD reported.

The UAE is well known for its ambitious projects, such as the tallest skyscraper in the world and the iconic Palm Islands built off the coast of the city of Dubai. However, for the next ambitious project, it is willing to cross the Arabian Sea and connect the financial capital of India, Mumbai, with its port city of Fujairah.