US-Ukraine $400 million military aid includes mobile armored bridges

The incumbent Biden government has used the drawdown authority for Ukraine 33 times. As part of the package, the United States will include extra 105 mm, 155 mm, and 25 mm artillery rounds and additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems.

The AVLBs are "designed to accompany armored columns and allow them to cross rivers, streams, ditches, and trenches. The bridges are carried on the chassis of armored vehicles and launched at river or stream banks. Once the crossing is finished, the car can pick up the bridge on the far bank and carry on," explains the press release.

With other news that Ukraine will receive shipments of main battle tanks from various nations, these mobile bridges will be helpful.

AVLBs are very unique pieces of military hardware. Kevin Quihuis Jr./Wikimedia Commons

Additionally, the bundle will include tools for removing obstacles and demolition ammunition. The package also includes spare parts and other field equipment, testing, and diagnostic equipment to support vehicle upkeep and repair, and other field equipment to aid the Ukrainians in maintaining their forces during the battle.

"Since the Russian invasion, the aid the United States has proffered has changed as the battle changed. [At] the beginning of the conflict, the Ukrainians needed anti-armor and air defense capabilities. The U.S. rushed Javelins anti-armor systems and Stinger air defense weapons to the country," explains the press release.