US-Ukraine $400 million military aid includes mobile armored bridges

In an official press release, the Ukraine has been pledged a number of AVLB mobile bridges as part of a $400 million military aid package from the US.
Christopher McFadden
| Mar 08, 2023 07:15 AM EST
Created: Mar 08, 2023 07:15 AM EST
transportation
An Armored Vehicle Launched Bridge
An Armored Vehicle Launched Bridge

John Russell / US Army 

In an official press release, the United States army confirmed they would supply Ukrainian forces with Armored Vehicle Launched Bridges or AVLBs. Based on the M60 tank chassis, these mobile bridges form part of a more significant $400 million pledge in military hardware from the United States.

This security assistance package includes ammunition and support gear to satisfy Ukraine's pressing security and defense needs. The United States has shipped Ukraine equipment worth more than $30 billion since Russia attacked the country on February 24, 2022.

The incumbent Biden government has used the drawdown authority for Ukraine 33 times. As part of the package, the United States will include extra 105 mm, 155 mm, and 25 mm artillery rounds and additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems.

The AVLBs are "designed to accompany armored columns and allow them to cross rivers, streams, ditches, and trenches. The bridges are carried on the chassis of armored vehicles and launched at river or stream banks. Once the crossing is finished, the car can pick up the bridge on the far bank and carry on," explains the press release.

With other news that Ukraine will receive shipments of main battle tanks from various nations, these mobile bridges will be helpful.

AVLBs are very unique pieces of military hardware.

Kevin Quihuis Jr./Wikimedia Commons 

Additionally, the bundle will include tools for removing obstacles and demolition ammunition. The package also includes spare parts and other field equipment, testing, and diagnostic equipment to support vehicle upkeep and repair, and other field equipment to aid the Ukrainians in maintaining their forces during the battle.

"Since the Russian invasion, the aid the United States has proffered has changed as the battle changed. [At] the beginning of the conflict, the Ukrainians needed anti-armor and air defense capabilities. The U.S. rushed Javelins anti-armor systems and Stinger air defense weapons to the country," explains the press release.

Artillery became more crucial after the Ukrainian military successfully repelled a Russian assault on Kyiv, and the United States reacted with howitzers, High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, and ammunition. The United States sent National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems to the nation and has committed to providing a Patriot air defense battery because air defense stayed a top priority. As the conflict changes, the United States will dispatch 31 M1A2 main battle tanks to the nation.

However, the United States is but one country that defends Ukraine's right to autonomy. More than 54 nations from around the world have committed more than 1,000 tanks and other armored vehicles, according to DOD statistics. Over 800 artillery systems, over 2 million artillery ammunition, and more than 50 cutting-edge Multiple Rocket Launch Systems have been delivered or promised.

scienceie-premium
