World's largest container ship MSC Tessa delivered, made in China

Yet, it's interesting to note that it nearly matches the length and width of dozens, if not hundreds, of earlier record holders in this area, dating back to the Triple-E Maersk container ship from 2011 and beyond. However, when it is replaced, most likely by the MSC Irina or MSC Loreto, which were both ordered by the same client, those ships will hold a few hundred more containers but won't be any bigger physically.

The Seawise Giant supertanker, the largest ship ever built, was 1,504.1 feet (458.45 meters) long and 225.07 feet (68.6 meters) broad. This proves that the size limit isn't at the production end. Incidentally, the Iraqi Air Force sunk the Giant in 1988. It was miraculously rescued and refurbished to return to service by 1991, and it remained in operation in some capacity until the end of 2009.

Unlike supertankers, which can discharge cargo through a large hose, container ships cannot. Machines like the MSC Tessa often have upper-size constraints set by dock facilities. These limits will likely remain in place until enough ports worldwide develop the land infrastructure to handle something larger.

The ships' designs must be significantly optimized to fit more and more on board as total tonnage and container capacity increase. It makes it all the more astonishing to learn that shipbuilders have increased capacity by just under 34 percent in the twelve years since the Maersk Triple-E held the top spot with its 18,000 container capacity.