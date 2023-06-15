United Airlines teams up with Eve Mobility to launch eVTOLs in San Francisco

United Airlines teams up with Eve Mobility to launch eVTOLs in San FranciscoThe partnership offers an efficient way to increase the Bay Area's electric air travel alternatives.Jijo Malayil| Jun 15, 2023 11:10 AM ESTCreated: Jun 15, 2023 11:10 AM ESTtransportationA representation image of the eVTOLEve Mobility Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.The eVTOL market is witnessing intense activity, with multiple players vying to get its design into production. Now, United Airlines and Eve Mobility have revealed plans to introduce electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft flights in the San Francisco Bay Area. To make sure the necessary infrastructure is in place for the introduction of electric commuter aircraft, the corporations will collaborate with municipal and state officials, infrastructure, energy, and technology providers. Urban Air Mobility (UAM) origin and destination locations and the future route network are also being determined by the corporations. “Urban Air Mobility has the potential to revolutionize how United customers work, live, and travel. Eve’s proposed route is a critical first step towards making this all-electric and quiet commute a reality for Bay Area residents," said Michael Leskinen, president of United Airlines Ventures, in a statement. See Also Related Mc Clic's easy-to-fly personal eVTOL will set you back $150,000 A Californian startup has shrunk the electric pickup and made it better Archer and United Airlines team up for first air taxi route in Chicago An efficient option for short eVTOL servicesWith a range of 60 miles (100 km) and being 100% electric, Eve's eVTOL can carry out a range of urban air transportation operations in the San Francisco Bay Area. According to Eve Mobility, by reducing noise, its human-centered design better ensures the comfort of travelers, the pilot, and the community. With specialized rotors for vertical flight and fixed wings for cruising, the aircraft has a lift and cruise layout, eliminating the need for moving parts during flight. Although it will be piloted when it takes off, eventually, it will operate without a crew. Eve pointed out that eVTOL flights in the Bay Area are anticipated to have a good economic impact on the community, including new employment prospects, in addition to providing a new, efficient mode of transportation. Jobs of pilots and aircraft service technicians to training and technical services are among the numerous roles that will be needed as eVTOL flights are introduced and expanded. "The development of the necessary infrastructure to support eVTOL operations is also expected to contribute value and employment opportunities to the community." United Airlines plans to diversify into the eVTOL segmentAs part of its plan to invest in cutting-edge technologies and solidify its position as a pioneer in funding aviation sustainability and innovation technologies, United announced in 2022 a $15 million investment in Eve Air Mobility and a conditional purchase agreement for 200 eVTOLs plus 200 options. United Airlines aims to benefit from Eve’s relationship with its parent firm Embraer, which has a long track record of building and certifying aircraft over the company’s 53-year history. The collaboration will see United and Eve Mobility get access to Embraer’s "global service centers, parts warehouses, and field service technicians, paving the way for a reliable operation." Once in service, United will have Eve's service and support network maintain the entire eVTOL fleet. Earlier, United Airlines had teamed with Archer Aviation to launch the first air taxi route in Chicago, between O’Hare International Airport (ORD) and Vertiport Chicago. It intends to use the latter's Midnight aircraft, which can carry four passengers and a pilot, with a flying range of 100 miles (160 kilometers). HomeTransportationAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You How did we get to the Moon? Propulsion technology and the space shuttlesEarth’s 'peculiar' magnetic field is proof of how strange our solar system came to beA ‘quantum time flip’? Scientist explains how light can travel back and forth in timeScientists detect the breath between atomsNew 621-mile range EV battery charges in six minutes and works in any weatherHawking was right: All large objects will eventually evaporateTransforming future health care technology in the U.S.China's photonic quantum computer is 180 million times faster says 'father of quantum'From delayed detection to early intervention: Innovating cardiac monitoring with e-tattoosAliens on Earth: Former intelligence official reveals US government possesses 'intact' spaceships Job Board