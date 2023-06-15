United Airlines teams up with Eve Mobility to launch eVTOLs in San Francisco

The eVTOL market is witnessing intense activity, with multiple players vying to get its design into production. Now, United Airlines and Eve Mobility have revealed plans to introduce electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft flights in the San Francisco Bay Area.

To make sure the necessary infrastructure is in place for the introduction of electric commuter aircraft, the corporations will collaborate with municipal and state officials, infrastructure, energy, and technology providers. Urban Air Mobility (UAM) origin and destination locations and the future route network are also being determined by the corporations.

“Urban Air Mobility has the potential to revolutionize how United customers work, live, and travel. Eve’s proposed route is a critical first step towards making this all-electric and quiet commute a reality for Bay Area residents," said Michael Leskinen, president of United Airlines Ventures, in a statement.