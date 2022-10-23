This unmanned agricultural robot could transform the industry

Steve Saunders, Co-founder and CEO of Robotics Plus, said his team collaborated with growers to engineer the unique modular architecture of its vehicle. The new machine can now operate in a variety of environments making it multipurpose.

“We’ve created a flexible agricultural platform with the power to adapt to different crop types with tools for various applications, providing year-round automation benefits and maximizing machine utilization,” he said.

“To adapt and thrive in a changing world and create a sustainable and competitive future in the agricultural and speciality tree crop sector - growers and orchardists need automation that solves real-world problems, reduces reliance on increasingly costly and hard-to-find machine operators and provides data-driven insights for informed decision-making.”

The agri-robot in action. Robotics Plus

The team also focused on producing a good return on investment when it comes to the machine, ensuring that automation could be adopted for widespread use.

“Our multi-purpose vehicle replaces tractors and other tools. But it does much more than just replacing labor – it’s loaded with intelligence to improve efficiencies,” he said.

One of the first case uses for the technology is intelligent spraying where the system intelligently varies the flow rate to ensure uniform and efficient output.

A small footprint

Furthermore, the machine has a small footprint as it allows significantly more ground to be covered than machines which turn on every second row or greater. The robot can be deployed in a variety of applications in various crop types with a minimum row spacing of 1.8M/6ft.