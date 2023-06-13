US Army is looking to make Humvees self-driving very soon

US Army is looking to make Humvees self-driving very soonThe Pentagon wants to convert the US Army's fleet of mighty Humvees into self-driving units over the next few years.Christopher McFadden| Jun 13, 2023 03:50 AM ESTCreated: Jun 13, 2023 03:50 AM ESTtransportationRobot Humvees could be a thing very soon.Rockfinder/iStock Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.The Pentagon has announced that it intends to make Humvees self-driving. Under a program called Ground Expeditionary Autonomy Retrofit System (GEARS for short), the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) is ramping up to convert the army's existing fleet with autonomous capabilities over the next few years. The logic behind the move is to swap out the most vulnerable part of any military vehicle--it's a very human and mortal driver. In a warzone, supply infrastructure is often under pressure, and finding ways to move troops and supplies around can make or break a campaign. Where threat levels are low (like in zones of control), logistics can often be set up similarly to a domestic setting with trucks, but in occupied territory or areas with insurgents, army logistical vehicles are often the target of ambushes or direct attacks. So, the theory goes if logistical vehicles can be robotized and automated as much as possible, any lost vehicles will only mean lost gear, not human life. See Also Related A YouTuber got his diesel Humvee to run on fast food restaurant waste oil AM General Unveils a 'Lethal' Hybrid Electric Version of Its Iconic HUMVEE The World's Largest Hummer H1 is a two-story building on wheels To this end, the DUI set June 13 (today) as the deadline to collate ideas on how best to do this. The DIU requires vendors to demonstrate their ability to automate vehicle driving as part of the program. Once the contract is awarded, six vehicles must be converted annually to convert 50 or more vehicles within two and a half years. Interestingly, other armies, like the Australian Army, are also experimenting with something similar.“The Department of Defense (DoD) has an existing fleet of military vehicles for its logistics operations. Today, however, these vehicles require human operators. In deployed situations, this creates unnecessary risk to service members’ lives and introduces limits to operational tactics,” reads the solicitation from DIU. “Human operators also have work-to-rest cycles, resulting in additional time constraints. In a fast-moving conflict, the ability to continuously move supplies from one hub to another will significantly impact the ability to sustain operations while maintaining the safety of troops,” the DIU continues.“Solutions must have the ability to operate in environments inherent to military operations,” adds the DIU. “Desired mission sets include, but are not limited to, convoy operations, waypoint navigation, and teleoperations. Solutions should be built to open architecture standards and be capable of integrating new hardware, software, and features as they become available,” says the DIU.Since the ultimate objective is to have vehicles that can operate without human intervention, this could involve placing the driver in a remote seat or eliminating the need for a driver. By removing human operators from vehicles, supply trucks become reusable containers for goods, minimizing the risk of becoming prime military targets. Although goods may still be lost in attacks, remote navigation will provide military officials with accurate information on the timing and location of such incidents. Consequently, military bases can be supplied as nodes in a vast transportation network rather than vulnerable caravans under constant threat of attack. HomeTransportationAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You EV charging stations made of wood? Fireproof coating a new revolutionAdvancing fusion energy: Researchers achieve record-breaking temperatures in a tokamakNew 621-mile range EV battery charges in six minutes and works in any weatherRevolutionizing tsunami predictions: How an engineer's dose of AI could save livesHawking was right: All large objects will eventually evaporate9 helpful SQL tips to create and maintain a top-notch databaseChina's photonic quantum computer is 180 million times faster says 'father of quantum'Engineer backs seismic isolation as hospitals stood tall during Turkey-Syria quakesThe unfair floods of Pakistan: ‘Climate carnage’ or botched engineering?Chinese researchers turn to $1 adhesive to counter billion-dollar laser weapon from the US Job Board