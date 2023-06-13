US Army is looking to make Humvees self-driving very soon

The Pentagon has announced that it intends to make Humvees self-driving. Under a program called Ground Expeditionary Autonomy Retrofit System (GEARS for short), the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) is ramping up to convert the army's existing fleet with autonomous capabilities over the next few years. The logic behind the move is to swap out the most vulnerable part of any military vehicle--it's a very human and mortal driver.

In a warzone, supply infrastructure is often under pressure, and finding ways to move troops and supplies around can make or break a campaign. Where threat levels are low (like in zones of control), logistics can often be set up similarly to a domestic setting with trucks, but in occupied territory or areas with insurgents, army logistical vehicles are often the target of ambushes or direct attacks. So, the theory goes if logistical vehicles can be robotized and automated as much as possible, any lost vehicles will only mean lost gear, not human life.