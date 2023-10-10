US Army to start prototyping for electric recon vehicle

In a race to meet global emission norms and net zero targets, a transition to EVs is advancing rapidly across the globe. Along with the environmental benefits, the cost of running such also becomes profitable when compared to similarly-specced ICE vehicles.

To further the mission, the US Army is now looking to launch a prototyping program for developing an Electric Light Reconnaissance Vehicle (eLRV) beginning next year, according to Defence News. The army was slated to be falling behind in meeting some of its specified targets related to emissions.

The news was confirmed by Brig. Gen. Luke Peterson, the service’s program executive officer for combat support and combat services. “We’re ready to get working on that program. It’ll be a prototyping effort, and we will learn from that to help inform a fully developed capabilities development document," said Peterson to Defence News.