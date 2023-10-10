US Army to start prototyping for electric recon vehicle

US Army to start prototyping for electric recon vehicleDefense forces have completed initial tests with EV offerings from GM, Canoo, and Lordstown Motors.Jijo Malayil| Oct 10, 2023 11:07 AM ESTCreated: Oct 10, 2023 11:07 AM ESTtransportation3d rendering of eco-friendly car conceptPetmal/iStock Get a daily digest of the latest news in tech, science, and technology, delivered right to your mailbox. Subscribe now.By subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.In a race to meet global emission norms and net zero targets, a transition to EVs is advancing rapidly across the globe. Along with the environmental benefits, the cost of running such also becomes profitable when compared to similarly-specced ICE vehicles. To further the mission, the US Army is now looking to launch a prototyping program for developing an Electric Light Reconnaissance Vehicle (eLRV) beginning next year, according to Defence News. The army was slated to be falling behind in meeting some of its specified targets related to emissions. The news was confirmed by Brig. Gen. Luke Peterson, the service’s program executive officer for combat support and combat services. “We’re ready to get working on that program. It’ll be a prototyping effort, and we will learn from that to help inform a fully developed capabilities development document," said Peterson to Defence News. See Also Related US Army aims to use EVs and solar panels for net-zero emissions by 2050 Robotic dog-mounted rifles are now a thing thanks to US Army GMC Introduces Its Hummer EV, Be Prepared for 1,000 Horsepower The service published a climate strategy in February 2022 that outlines various objectives, from deploying entirely electric tactical vehicles by 2050 to constructing microgrids in all locations by 2035.In the pipeline The army has been working on the project for a while now, with the program office doing market research using some funds in FY22 to get things going. This work included buying several commercial electric cars to evaluate them against an operational mission description.According to Peterson, his office has collaborated with the Maneuver Center of Excellence at Fort Moore, Georgia, to formulate the operational requirements. The Army had previously authorized an abbreviated capabilities development document for the eLRV. The service tested these platforms at its testing facility in Grayling, Michigan. According to Peterson, that was done to identify any operational or technological gaps that we should be aware of when we establish this need and launch this program. The Army examined the Hummer EV from General Motors, a Canoo platform, and a truck from Lordstown Motors to decide on commissioning a model for the service. After initial rounds of tests, the team will now work on creating a test report that will aid in the prototype phase. Hybrid plan To achieve its targets of reducing greenhouse gases by as much as 50 percent by 2032 and achieving a net-zero status by 2050, the army plans to combine hybrid and all-electric vehicle technologies in its transition from fossil fuels. EVs are generally limited by the heavy battery packs that give them the desired range. Given the demanding conditions such vehicles must be put through, EV technology must advance further. Furthermore, recharging these batteries in harsh settings is the second aspect of the equation. According to Peterson, both components would require more time to sort out, making the transition to hybrid electric more feasible in the short term. The officer said that at this time, both hybrid and all-electric vehicle technologies may be considered for the prototype endeavor. “I think we all believe that full electric and today’s battlefield is probably a stretch given the … charging capabilities that would be required,” Peterson told Defense News. Having said that, the eLRV would probably be the first vehicle to join the military with that capability should the army decide to use an all-electric platform. HomeTransportationAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Google’s AI alone may consume as much energy as IrelandWhy do matter and the universe exist at all? Scientists get closer to the answerA key trait makes humans different from other animalsMagnetic fields reveal lost undersea worldsIs medical research entering a new era of fertility treatments?How air quality systems could solve the biodiversity crisisNew study debunks myth about 1918 flu pandemic victimsMicrosoft to launch its new AI chip 'Athena' next monthWebb spots solar flares from TRAPPIST for the first timeRadiator leak spotted on the Russian side of the ISS Job Board