Forget electric planes: U.S. aviation can be decarbonized using grass

In 1960, 57.7 million passengers flew on US airlines- the majority of which were business travelers as, at the time, only a small percentage of the general public could afford to travel by air.

Compare that to the estimated 926 million travelers who took to the skies in 2019.

Air travel is not so much of a luxury as it is a necessity and is available to more people worldwide- you only have to visit your nearest international airport at any given time to see this. Better yet, it's only projected to increase further.