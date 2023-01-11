In a first, the U.S. unveils plans to decarbonize its entire transportation sector

"The domestic transportation sector presents an enormous opportunity to drastically reduce emissions that accelerate climate change and reduce harmful pollution," U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm said in a statement.

Transportation accounts for a major share of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions

The Blueprint only amplifies the Biden-Harris administration's take on climate change. It is hoped to address the crisis and meet the President's goals of securing a "100 percent clean electrical grid by 2035 and reaching net-zero carbon emissions by 2050".

"DOE [Department of Energy] is prepared to implement this Blueprint alongside our partners within the Biden-Harris Administration to ensure all Americans feel the benefits of the clean transportation transition: good-paying manufacturing jobs, better air quality, and lower transportation costs," Granholm said.

The transportation network that includes all modes of travel (land, air, sea) accounts for a third of all domestic greenhouse gas emissions. In the U.S., transportation costs are the second largest annual household expense in our country. And for those living in low-income households, the financial costs of transportation are "disproportionately and unsustainably high".

A well-planned strategy is imperative to decarbonize all transport

This Blueprint has a three-pronged approach. Firstly, increase convenience by ensuring that essential services are located near where people live to reduce commute burdens and improve walkability and quality of life. For this, community design and land-use planning at the local and regional levels must be ensured.