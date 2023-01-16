This US state wants to phase out EVs instead of ICEs by 2035

In 2021, the state had produced 85.43 million barrels of crude oil, making it the eighth largest producer of oil among states in the U.S. Wyoming has a total population of just 577,000 people.

The resolution - Senate Joint Resolution 4 (SJ4), urges its residents to voluntarily limit their purchases and businesses to stop their sale of EVs, measures which aimed at phasing them out entirely by 2035. Through this symbolic act, lawmakers in Wyoming led by Senator Jim Anderson aim to send a message to EV supporters and people who campaign against ICE engine vehicles.

The lawmakers favoring the resolution have raised the issue of forcing technology on people and states which are not ready. The lack of charging infrastructure and the potential demand for power is stated to put additional pressure on a state like Wyoming.

The fast pace of electrification in the U.S.

A move by the Wyoming legislature goes against the U.S. federal government's push to promote mass electrification of the automobile industry. The recently passed Infrastructure Act aims to "create new clean electric technologies produced and deployed in America, including a nationwide network of 500,000 electric vehicle charging stations," according to a White House release.

The U.S. efforts are aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions by up to 50 percent by 2030, "to achieve a carbon pollution-free electricity grid by 2035, and to reach net-zero GHG emissions by no later than 2050."