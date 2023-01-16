This US state wants to phase out EVs instead of ICEs by 2035
A U.S. state has decided to swim against the tide with its proposal to phase out all-electric vehicles from the state by 2035. You heard it right. Wyoming's legislature is debating a resolution introduced on January 13, intended to pay tribute to its oil and gas industry which has created countless jobs and revenues over the decades.
In 2021, the state had produced 85.43 million barrels of crude oil, making it the eighth largest producer of oil among states in the U.S. Wyoming has a total population of just 577,000 people.
The resolution - Senate Joint Resolution 4 (SJ4), urges its residents to voluntarily limit their purchases and businesses to stop their sale of EVs, measures which aimed at phasing them out entirely by 2035. Through this symbolic act, lawmakers in Wyoming led by Senator Jim Anderson aim to send a message to EV supporters and people who campaign against ICE engine vehicles.
The lawmakers favoring the resolution have raised the issue of forcing technology on people and states which are not ready. The lack of charging infrastructure and the potential demand for power is stated to put additional pressure on a state like Wyoming.
The fast pace of electrification in the U.S.
A move by the Wyoming legislature goes against the U.S. federal government's push to promote mass electrification of the automobile industry. The recently passed Infrastructure Act aims to "create new clean electric technologies produced and deployed in America, including a nationwide network of 500,000 electric vehicle charging stations," according to a White House release.
The U.S. efforts are aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions by up to 50 percent by 2030, "to achieve a carbon pollution-free electricity grid by 2035, and to reach net-zero GHG emissions by no later than 2050."
States like California have also led the transition into a greener option of transport with its proposal to ban the sale of fully gas-powered vehicles in the state by 2035. Subsequently, four states in the U.S. - Massachusetts, Washington, New York, and Oregon have all made pledges to get rid of new ICE-powered vehicles by 2035.
Many major car manufacturers like General Motors and Lexus have also released their plans to switch to all-electric vehicles by 2035.
Wide-spread adoption of EVs across the world
Decreasing battery prices, estimated to have dropped by 89 percent between 2008 and 2022, have aided EVs in becoming relatively affordable. A faster adoption rate was seen in China, with 3.3 million units sold in 2021, followed by Europe at 2.3 million and the U.S. at 630,000.
According to an analysis by Virta, the number of electric vehicles, that is excluding two/three-wheelers, will touch 200 million by 2030. This would account for around ten percent of the total vehicles globally.
