Use of animal fats to produce jet biofuels may impact planet, warns new study

It may come as a surprise for many, but the fat of some dead animals is being used to make greener jet fuel. However, a new study warns that these "sustainable aviation fuels" may harm the planet.

The alarming report comes from Transport & Environment, a clean transportation campaign group based in Brussels. It emphasizes that there are not enough animals to meet the growing demand for animal-derived fuels in the aviation industry.

Unfortunately, a flight from Paris to New York would require fat from up to 8,800 slaughtered pigs.

The so called-sustainable fuel

Animal fats are typically regarded as waste-derived primarily from pigs, cattle, and chickens. As a result, it has been suggested that aviation fuel made from fats may have a lower carbon footprint.