The United States Navy has officially announced that the venerable USS Nimitz, the namesake of her aircraft carriers, will be scrapped. This brings a close to the story of the ship that began almost 50 years ago when she entered service in 1975.

Breaking up a large warship is a challenging task in and of itself, but the Nimitz class has an added complication; the ships' nuclear power systems. The project will make it the second-only in the history of a nuclear-powered carrier being scrapped. The first was the Nimitz's sister ship, the USS Enterprise, the first nuclear-powered aircraft carrier ever commissioned and, ultimately, the first to be scrapped. She officially retired in 2017 and has only just begun the long, prolonged process of winding down and eventual disposal and storage of her nuclear material.