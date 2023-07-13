Venus Stargazer: Hypersonic jet could reach Tokyo from San Francisco in just one hour

In an exclusive interview with Business Insider, Venus Aerospace founders Sassie Duggleby and Andrew Duggleby gave some interesting titbits about its proposed hypersonic aircraft, the "Stargazer."

Planned to travel at Mach 9, the new craft should be able to transport 12 passengers between San Francisco to Tokyo in just one hour. That's eleven times faster than a typical long-haul flight today.

Mach 9 travel

This means the new craft will be able to achieve long-haul speeds over 6,900 mph (11,105 kph), which would shred travel times globally if achieved. To put that into perspective, the sorely missed Concorde could only achieve top speeds of Mach 2 or 1,535 mph (2.470 kph). Venus Aerospace CEO Sassie Duggleby and the chief technology officer Andrew Duggleby told Business Insider that this would be achieved by combining jet and rocket engines.