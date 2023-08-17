VinFast: Vietnamese EV-maker valued at $85bn, topping Ford, GM

Reflecting the expanding worldwide interest in and demand for electric automobiles, Vinfast, a relatively new all-electric automaker from Vietnam, has managed to skyrocket its valuation above established firms at $85 billion. In comparison, the market capitalization of firms like Ford and General Motors stand at $48 billion and $46 billion, respectively.

The company's shares finished above $37 in their New York debut on August 14. On their first day of trading, shares of the business surged 270 percent on the Nasdaq. They debuted at $22, more than double their initial $10 price.

The company was formed in 2017 and has focused on developing affordable all-electric vehicles. VinFast produces and exports an array of electric SUVs, e-scooters, and e-buses throughout Vietnam, the United States, and, shortly, Europe.