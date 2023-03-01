Virgin Galactic: New tourist spacecraft means you could fly this year

"Our near-term objective for commercial spaceline operations is to safely deliver recurring flights with our current ships while providing an unrivaled experience for private astronauts and researchers," Virgin Galactic Chief Executive Michael Colglazier said in a statement on the company's Q4 and year-end 2022 earnings.

The twin-fuselage carrier VMS Eve of VSS Unity flew for the first time since 2021 this month. Before its first commercial mission, the business intends to do "two or three" verification flights, one of which will be a research mission to the edge of space for the Italian Air Force, according to Colglazier, who spoke on an earnings call.

The space tourism corporation maintained its target of executing its next spaceflights in the second quarter of this year, following a long pause stretching back to summer 2021. Virgin Galactic made several improvements and repairs to its jet-powered mothership, known as VMS Eve, during that time.

Following the Italian Air Force flight, Virgin Galactic plans to launch monthly commercial flights, a much-anticipated cadence to handle the company's approximately 800 waiting passengers.

VSS Unity launches mid-air from the middle of its VMS Eve carrier plane and flies for around 10 minutes in microgravity on each flight in space, which is over 50 miles (80 kilometers) above the Earth. The spaceship returns for a landing in a manner akin to that of commercial aircraft.