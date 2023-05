Virgin Galactic is preparing to launch its final test flight to suborbital space, a significant milestone before initiating commercial services. Scheduled for Thursday, May 25, the flight will depart from Spaceport America in New Mexico at 10 a.m. EDT.

The flight, dubbed Unity 25, will carry eight individuals: six aboard the space plane VSS Unity and two in the carrier aircraft VMS Eve.

The group will consist entirely of Virgin Galactic employees. Veteran Virgin Galactic pilot Mike Masucci will command VSS Unity, with former NASA astronaut C.J. Sturckow as the pilot. Jameel Janjua and Nicola Pecile will cost and pilot VMS Eve, respectively.