Virgin Galactic's countdown to commercial operations: Final test flight set for May 25

After Blue Origin and SpaceX, Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic is inching close to its dream of launching space tourism services.

The California-headquartered spaceflight company will conduct its final fully crewed test flight on May 25 before it launches its highly anticipated commercial space tourism operations. The firm's VSS Unity 25 flight aims for a 10 am Eastern time take-off, for which the specialist training sessions will start on May 22. The mission will mark its 25th flight and 5th spaceflight for the aircraft.

The VSS Unity spacecraft, which will be crewed by two pilots and four Virgin Galactic mission specialists, will make its return to space with the launch of Unity 25. The aircraft's last fully crewed flight was in July 2021, when it successfully launched Virgin Galactic's founder Sir Richard Branson and three company employees into space.