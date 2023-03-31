Virgin Orbit suspends operations, lays off 90% of employees

Virgin Orbit will "provide a severance package for every departing" employee, Hart said, with a cash payment, the extension of benefits, and support in finding a new position — with a "direct pipeline" set up with sister company Virgin Galactic for hiring.

The company's terrible news comes just weeks after it suspended operations in an apparent attempt to shore up its finances.

According to the statement, Branson's investment firm Virgin Investments has invested $10.9 million in Virgin Orbit to "fund severance and other costs related to the workforce reduction."

Virgin Orbit estimates layoff payments and other costs to total roughly $15 million.

That comes amid media reports that the company's CEO has informed employees that the company will cease operations until further notice.

"We have no choice but to implement immediate, dramatic, and extremely painful changes," Virgin Orbit chief executive Dan Hart said at a meeting with employees, according to CNBC, which first reported the news.