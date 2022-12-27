Meet Volkner’s Performance S, the most expensive RV in 2022

Also unique is the use of a daybed instead of a basic sofa in the front living area. This bed makes use of the driver-side wall slide-out for proper spacing.

Performance S is a nice overall package thanks to additions like a sizable rooftop deck, floor-wide surround sound system, and coffee and cocktail bar.

If the space inside the 12-meter vehicle is insufficient, you can increase it noticeably with an optional slide-out or wall-out.

Performance S doesn't lack luxuries. In reality, it offers a few intriguing options. Starting with its 135-sq-ft (12.5-sq-m) rooftop deck, which is inconvenient to access via a ladder in the bathroom shower, the Performance S displays unique features. The deck has six to eight seats for stargazing, observing, people-watching, and general enjoyment in the open air.

The remainder of the roof is used for functional equipment, such as the dual air conditioning system, satellite dish, 4G antenna, and 2,000-W solar panel array. The front living space and the back bedroom, respectively, are cooled by dedicated large and small air conditioners.