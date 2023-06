After a two-decade absence, Volkswagen's iconic microbus makes a big comeback – but this time, it's powered by batteries. The automaker revealed on Friday that it would start selling fully electric versions of the VW bus, known as the ID. Buzz, in North America from 2024.

"Twenty years ago, the VW bus, dubbed the 'microbus' from New York to San Francisco, took a bow from the USA and Canada with the T4 generation. Despite this, it has maintained its cult status to this day," Volkswagen declared.

Electric Comeback

The ID. Buzz model range is set to include an extra-long version, capable of seating up to seven passengers, all thanks to an extended 85-kilowatt hour (kWh) battery offering more range.