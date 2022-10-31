Watch two-kilometer-long passenger train snake through viaducts and tunnels in Switzerland

The record-breaking feat

The feat was organized by Rhaetische Bahn (Rhaetian Railway or RhB), the largest network of private railway providers in Switzerland. It took place in the Landwasser Viaduct, a globally known heritage line that uses narrow gauge rails. Unlike most rail tracks set at a standard gauge of four feet and 8.5 inches (1.435 meters apart), the RhB rails are narrower and placed only a meter apart.

Seven drivers and 21 technicians were involved in the short journey that saw the nearly two-kilometer-long train climb down from an altitude of 5,866 feet (1,788 m) to 3,277 feet (999 m) using spirals, viaducts, and tunnels, CNN said in its report.

Test runs before the attempt of this feat revealed several shortcomings, such as a lack of radio or cellphone service for the drivers to communicate inside tunnels. This was resolved by using a temporary field telephone service set up, especially for the event. The train drivers could now communicate without any hiccups and work in a synchronized fashion.

As modern trains are equipped with regenerative braking, the steep descent would send huge amounts of electric current back to the overhead power supply lines, risking the trains and the local power grid. To avoid this, the software on the electric train was modified to restrict the power sent back, and the trains moved at speeds mo more than 21 miles (35 km) an hour.