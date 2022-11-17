Nikola Badger: The rise and inglorious fall of the would-be Cybertruck rival

But what happened to the Badger? Let's find out.

What was the Nikola Badger truck?

The Nikola Badger truck was first announced in February 2020. At the time, it was said to be the most promising alternative to Tesla's Cybertruck. An all-electric pickup, the truck's creators planned to make two variants: -

The first was to be a battery and hydrogen fuel cell variant.

The second was a planned all-electric variant with no fuel cells.

Rendering of the Nikola Badger exterior. Nikola Motors

Customers who bought the electric-only model could later upgrade their existing vehicle with the fuel-cell system, so Nikola advertised. The Badger would have had a constant output of 455 horsepower (339 kilowatts) and a maximum output of 906 horsepower (676 kilowatts) and 980 lb-ft (1,329 Newton-meters) of torque, according to pre-sales information released by Nikola.

With a fully loaded trailer and a gross combined weight rating (GCWR) of 8,000 pounds (3,629 kg), the fastest model was planned to have a 2.9-second zero to 60 mph (97 kph) acceleration time, be capable of driving up slopes of 40 percent, and even launch from a stop without stalling on a 30 percent slope.

Initially, the electric-only Badger was advertised as having a single charge range of 300 miles (483 km). The hydrogen fuel cell/battery-electric model was also advertised as having an extended 600-mile (966 km) driving range.

Impressive, but there was, and still is, a catch.

Currently, in the United States, at least, there are just a few hydrogen filling stations, most of which are in California. However, Nikola claimed it was planning to add 700 facilities around North America to expand coverage.

But, the attraction of the truck, at the time, wasn't just the "brass tax" of its powertrain. It was also something of a "looker."

Rendering of the Nikola Badger exterior from above. Nikola Motors

Artistic renderings of the finished vehicle showed that it was to be, quite literally, beautiful on the outside and inside.

The interior of the truck would combine traditional and futuristic aesthetics. For example, inside was a standard center console with many cupholders and a unique way to attach things to the floor.

Additionally, Nikola was to have boasted five-person seating, waterproof materials, and even a concealed refrigerator. Potential buyers were sold on other features about the Badger, including, but not limited to, that it would have a 15-kW outlet to power camping gear and tools.

Also, models powered by fuel cells were planned to have a water fountain for a cup of pure water. This water, so customers were told, would be supplied by the constant water supply generated as exhaust gas from the fuel cell.

Of course, the water would be treated and purified before being allowed to be consumed.

So far, so good, but the Badger promised customers even more features, notably its infotainment capabilities. While little technical information was provided at launch, sales information and artistic renderings had some tantalizing insights into the finished vehicle.

Renderings of the truck's interior appeared to show a large, horizontal screen in the middle of the dashboard. Below it, the mockups of the truck revealed a row of knobs and buttons that could be used to control the HVAC system or talk to the digital interface.

From a road safety point of view, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) never put the Badger through a crash test. However, it remained unclear what kind of driver-assistance technology it would include.

However, as it was touted as an alternative to Tesla's Cybertruck, it would likely have come with automated emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, and parking sensors.

There was also limited information on potential warranties for the vehicle. However, they would likely have been similar to market standards for other pickup trucks. Costs would probably be comparable, and the primary electrical parts would have been covered by the legally required warranty of 100,000 miles or eight years.

Artistic rendering of the interior of the Badger. Nikola Motors

For reference, pickup warranties typically include the following: -

A limited warranty that covers three years or 36,000 miles (about 58,000 km), whichever is sooner.

The powertrain is usually warranted for five years or 60,000 miles (about 96,560 km), whichever is sooner.

Eight years or one hundred thousand miles (160,000 km) for electrical components (est., whichever is sooner.

The Nikola Badger made something of a storm in the automotive press at the time. In late June 2020, the company began taking pre-orders. In September, General Motors announced that it would be involved in the development and building of the vehicles in exchange for an 11 percent stake in the company. The vehicles had an estimated delivery of complete units by 2022.