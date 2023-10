Indonesia has marked a historic moment in its transportation history with the inauguration of Southeast Asia's first-ever bullet train, Associated Press announced.

The project, known as the "Whoosh" high-speed rail, connects the bustling capital city of Jakarta with Bandung, one of West Java's major hubs, in a remarkable 40-minute journey.

This ambitious project, with a total cost of $7.3 billion, is a testament to Indonesia's commitment to modernizing its transportation infrastructure, albeit with significant involvement from Chinese state-owned firms as part of the Belt and Road initiative.

The Jakarta-Bandung high-speed rail, managed by PT Kereta Cepat Indonesia China (PT KCIC), boasts remarkable technical specifications. Operating at up to 217 miles per hour (350 kilometers per hour), the "Whoosh" has earned the title of Southeast Asia's fastest train system. Covering a distance of 88.4 miles (142.3 kilometers), it operates on electricity with zero direct carbon emissions. This high speed dramatically reduces the travel time between the two cities, shrinking it from a lengthy three hours to an astonishing 40 minutes.