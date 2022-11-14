When and why are warships scuttled or scrapped?

Why did British RAF fighters sink USS Boone?

During the SINKEX (short for "sinking exercise") on September 7, 2022, the USS Boone, a decommissioned U.S. Naval ship, was blasted to smithereens by various anti-ship weaponry during a rare, multi-domain live-fire exercise off the coast of Scotland.

The U.S. Navy guided missile frigates USS Oliver Hazard Perry (FFG-7), USS Antrim (FFG-20) and USS Jack Williams (FFG-24) underway. United States Navy/Wikimedia Commons

The USS Boone (an Oliver Hazard Perry-class frigate) was the subject of mock attacks by three RAF Typhoon fighters. The training ship assault was also joined by the Royal Navy's HMS Westminster, a Wildcat helicopter, a US P-8 Poseidon, F-15E Strike Eagles, and the guided-missile destroyer USS Arleigh Burke, using various powerful weapons. The exercise was a complete success, seeing the USS Boone end its days at the bottom of the sea.

But why was the USS Boone sunk and not scrapped or sold?

To find out, let's take a quick look at the ships' history.

The USS Boone (FFG-28) was commissioned as a guided-missile frigate and was the 20th ship in the U.S. Navy's Oliver Hazard Perry class. Named after Vice Admiral Joel Thompson Boone, M.D., FFG-28 was the first U.S. ship named after the admiral. She was ordered on January 23, 1978, built by Todd Pacific Shipyards, Seattle, Washington, and later launched on January 16, 1980.

After completing sea trials, she was put into service on May 15, 1982.

USS Boone was part of Destroyer Squadron 14. It was awarded the 2005 DESRON 14 Battle "E" (The Battle Effectiveness Award, given annually to U.S. Navy ships or other craft that win their battle effectiveness competition). She was also awarded the 2006 Battle "E" award on February 16, 2007.

USS Boone passing the Statue of Liberty, Fleet Week, circa 2002. United States Navy/Wikimedia Commons

USS Boone was in the Navy Reserve and had a home port in Mayport, Florida. In March 2010, she was sent to the U.S. Fifth Fleet to fight Somalian piracy in the Gulf of Aden.

She was decommissioned on February 23, 2012, and was sunk in September 2022.

Why was the USS Boone not scrapped, sold, or upgraded?

In short, she was too old, obsolete, and not worth the investment. You'll see why later in the article, but it was deemed more cost-effective to use her as a target rather than attempt to continue her lifespan as a serviceable vessel.

As a class of ships, all of USS Boone's sisters have now retired from the U.S. Navy, with the last, the USS Simpson, retiring in 2015. In 2020, the U.S. Navy announced that the new Constellation class would replace them.

These next-generation guided-missile frigates will be far more capable and flexible than their predecessors. They are being built for the U.S. Navy to replace the modular littoral combat ship. The U.S. Navy announced the FFG(X) frigate project in a Request for Information (RFI) from the U.S. Department of Defense on July 10, 2017.

The U.S. Navy chose five shipbuilders to further evolve their designs into a prospective design for the planned twenty FFG(X) guided-missile frigates. In April 2020, it was announced that Fincantieri Marinette Marine had won the contract with its multipurpose frigate-based design. The project was later renamed FFG-62.

Artist rendering of the new U.S. Navy guided-missile frigate FFG(X). United States Navy/Wikimedia Commons

These ships were developed to meet the U.S. Navy's need for a new frigate that could keep up with the aircraft carriers and have sensors networked in with the rest of the fleet to expand the overall tactical picture available to the group. The older frigates were too obsolete to make it economically viable to upgrade them.

When it comes to using the USS Boone for target practice, this is an invaluable opportunity for all participants in the exercise. Pilots undergo extensive training in various scenarios in war, but nothing can compete with actually attacking and destroying a target for real.

With no hope of upgrading or selling the USS Boone, using her as target practice was an invaluable opportunity for NATO forces. The only alternative would be an actual attack on another nation's surface vessel, which is only possible in a time of war, when it would, of course, risk the lives of the crew on such a ship.

What is the average lifespan of a warship?

The first point is that warships can vary widely in their average lifespan, but the typical range nowadays is roughly 30 to 40 years (give or take). This is, for example, the case for the Royal Australian Navy, which aims to keep its vessels in service for at least 30 to 35 years (assuming they are not first lost in combat, accidents, et).

A Turkish patrol boat. igorbondarenko/iStock

To put that into perspective, other large ocean-going vessels, like oil tankers, typically, though not always, tend to last for as little as 15-20 years of continuous service. Commercial ships like these are pushed to their limits to maximize their economy of scale.

However, it is also important to note that this range is not "set in stone," especially as naval technology improves over time.

The technology used to design a ship today is much better than in the past. Before the computer revolution, ships tended to be designed by hand by drafters who would calculate factors like loading and stress calculations.