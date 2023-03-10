Wing’s new delivery network will increase drone delivery efficiency

He said the company did a lot of groceries, prepared food, and coffee deliveries.

Wing Delivery Network's drones can take pickup and delivery jobs back-to-back on demand without reporting back to an origination base. Wing Delivery Network offers a decentralized logistics platform that can autonomously assign tasks to a fleet of drones within a metro region.

The drones themselves, the pads where they can take off and land when needed for charging, and Autoloader stations make up the Wing Delivery Network. Retailers employees can load a prepared order onto autoloaders that have been put in the parking lots. Then, without anyone waiting, an available drone can arrive and lower a rope to grab it.

They confirm their permisson

The system is designed to scale gracefully as well. If demand increases, it is rather simple to add more pad locations, and the drones can serve as scouts to develop the network. The drones can even confirm their permission to operate in a certain location.