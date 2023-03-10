Trending
SpaceX Starship
ChatGPT 4
Vulcan rocket launch
Snailbrook town
AI Art Generator
Tesla Model S
Industrial Revolution inventions

Wing’s new delivery network will increase drone delivery efficiency

The company hopes to manage "millions" of deliveries at lower costs.
Can Emir
| Mar 10, 2023 08:57 AM EST
Created: Mar 10, 2023 08:57 AM EST
transportation
Wing Delivery Network
Wing Delivery Network

Wing 

Wing, a division of Alphabet, plans to develop drone delivery network technology that can handle millions of orders within a year.

According to Wing's release, using drones in a network will increase efficiency, and the company tests its method with up to 1,000 shipments daily in Logan, Australia.

Wing CEO Adam Woodworth says Wing Delivery Network will look "more like an efficient data network than a traditional transportation system".

He said the company did a lot of groceries, prepared food, and coffee deliveries.

Wing Delivery Network's drones can take pickup and delivery jobs back-to-back on demand without reporting back to an origination base. Wing Delivery Network offers a decentralized logistics platform that can autonomously assign tasks to a fleet of drones within a metro region.

The drones themselves, the pads where they can take off and land when needed for charging, and Autoloader stations make up the Wing Delivery Network. Retailers employees can load a prepared order onto autoloaders that have been put in the parking lots. Then, without anyone waiting, an available drone can arrive and lower a rope to grab it.

They confirm their permisson

The system is designed to scale gracefully as well. If demand increases, it is rather simple to add more pad locations, and the drones can serve as scouts to develop the network. The drones can even confirm their permission to operate in a certain location.

Most Popular

Wing anticipates that "parts" of the Delivery Network will go live over the course of the following year, with global demonstrations beginning in 2023. By mid-2024, if everything goes as planned, the company hopes to manage "millions" of deliveries at costs lower than those of traditional ground-based delivery.

There are limitations. Even for decentralized systems, drone regulations aren't necessarily ready to manage autonomous delivery. Due to legal limitations, Amazon's Prime Air drones have only completed a small number of deliveries. There's also no guarantee that companies will be willing to spend money on drones and modify their curbside pickup areas. But, Wing's strategy differs significantly from those of other networks, and its combination of lightweight drones and gentle deliveries may make it more desirable to both authorities and retailers.

message circleSHOW COMMENT (1)chevron
For You
scienceie-premium
How did the universe begin? Study reveals why the ‘bouncing’ theory is wrong

A new study proves there still must be a beginning to "bouncing" universes that go through cycles of expansion and contraction.

Paul Ratner | 8/24/2022
Compact nuclear fusion 1 million times more effective than other types, claims Israeli startup
innovationpremiumCompact nuclear fusion 1 million times more effective than other types, claims Israeli startup
Sade Agard| 3/4/2023
A Turkish clinic swaps refugees' warzone-welded prosthetics for free 3D-printed ones
innovationpremiumA Turkish clinic swaps refugees' warzone-welded prosthetics for free 3D-printed ones
Baba Tamim| 9/16/2022
More Stories
transportation
Tesla reveals the Model S will have a new 'high-visibility glass roof'
Can Emir| 3/10/2023
transportation
A visionary adventure travel trailer concept by Porsche and Airstream
Jijo Malayil| 3/10/2023
transportation
Global SUV fleet produces more carbon emissions than most countries
John Loeffler| 3/10/2023