World's ‘most advanced’ zero-emissions electric passenger ferry plan unveiled

"Our high-speed passenger ferry provides a cost-effective public transport solution that helps address air pollution, congestion, and noise," said Dr. Iain Percy OBE, Artemis Technologies founder, and CEO.

"We have combined our experience from the worlds of high-performance sailing, motorsports, aerospace, and advanced manufacturing to design and develop an electric propulsion system that is quite simply a game changer for the maritime industry," added Percy, who is also a two-time sailing Olympic champion.

Artemis EF-24 Passenger Ferry. Artemis Technologies

The 24m vessel is claimed to fly above the water thanks to its electric propulsion technology, which will also greatly lessen the impact of motion sickness and deliver a comfortable trip for up to 150 passengers.

The vessel will fly with its underwater wings rising up like an airplane taking off at a top speed of 69 kilometers per hour.

The boats will have a wide range of amenities on board, including bike racks, cabin bags and overhead storage, baby changing facilities, and charging ports. They will also be completely accessible and extraordinarily roomy, according to the company.

The ships will also have a special high-speed collision avoidance system that was created in collaboration with ECIT, a division of Queen's University Belfast. By securely diverting the ferry on a different path away from sea life, wildlife, garbage, and other in-water objects that would be hidden from view otherwise, the technology will protect the safety of operations in port and near to shore, claimed the maritime transport company.