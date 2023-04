China's ambitious Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) has allegedly made substantial progress with the proposed China-Pakistan railway, a transportation project with a startling cost estimate of 400 billion yuan (US$57.7 billion).

The railway, despite the whopping cost, has "the potential to reshape trade and geopolitics across the Eurasian continent," according to a feasibility assessment report published by the state-owned China Railway First Survey and Design Institute Group Co Ltd. in April.

PLA government and its "financial institutions should provide strong support, increase coordination and collaboration among relevant domestic departments, strive for the injection of support funds, and provide strong policy support and guarantees for the construction of this project," the analysts said in the report.

The study team stressed the project's potential, justifying substantial support from the Chinese government and financial institutions.

The railway, which will connect Pakistan's Gwadar port to Kashgar in China's Xinjiang Uygur autonomous province, is slated to be BRI's most expensive transit asset.

By connecting China's western provinces with the Arabian Sea, the 1,860 miles (3,000 km) railway would dodge the Malacca Strait and reduce reliance on the western-dominated trade routes, South China Morning Post reported on Thursday.