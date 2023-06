Significant progress is being made on what has been called the "world's fastest airliner". Named 'Overture', the sustainable fast passenger liner is being developed by Boom Supersonic, who also revealed major milestones on its 'Symphony' engine. The announcement came at this year's Paris Air Show.

The "Overture" aircraft is engineered to operate at twice the speed of contemporary airliners and is fueled entirely by sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

Boom signed structural supplier agreements with Aernnova for 'Overture’s' wings, Leonardo for the fuselage and wing box, and Aciturri for the empennage. The three aerospace leaders join Boom’s growing network of global suppliers, which includes Safran Landing Systems, Eaton, Collins Aerospace, Flight Safety International, FTT, GE Additive, and StandardAero.