World’s first completely electric skid-steer loader unveiled by Bobcat
Bobcat has unveiled the first completely electric skid-steer loader, S7X, according to a company release.
When Bobcat unveiled the Bobcat RogueX, a new concept track loader, it exceeded what the industry anticipated. This next-generation concept machine explores the capabilities of electric power, autonomous operation, and dual lift-arm geometry.
“At Bobcat, we are always pushing the boundaries to explore the next leading advancements that help our customers accomplish more and propel the industry forward,” said Scott Park, Doosan Bobcat CEO and vice chairman.
“As an organization, we are committed to innovating for our customers’ needs first and foremost, so that they can become more efficient, more productive, and more successful.”
S7X could run 8 hours on a single charge
The S7X is an all-electric vehicle, similar to the T7X, and is propelled by a 60.5 kWh lithium-ion battery. It also has electric drive motors and ball screw actuators for lift and tilt capabilities.
With an instantaneous torque up to three times greater than that of conventional loaders, the battery and electrical powertrain produce remarkable performance characteristics. The strong loader outperforms its diesel-powered counterpart, balancing sustainability and performance with zero emissions.
With little vibration and almost silent operation, this skid-steer loader provides operators with a comfortable and smooth experience.
Depending on the application, the S7X may run for up to 8 hours on a single charge, providing most operators with more than a full day's worth of work when breaks and downtime are considered. It takes around 10 hours to charge completely.
“As the inventor of the original skid-steer loader, we are excited to take the machine that created the industry and reinvent it all over again,” said Joel Honeyman, Doosan Bobcat, vice president of global innovation.
“The S7X is an incredible product with real-world application that can support operators on environmentally sensitive sites, in noise-restricted areas, and for indoor operation.”
Bobcat and Moog, Inc., a global developer of motion control systems and components for markets ranging from aerospace and defense to construction, have teamed up once more to create the S7X.
The manufacturer of Green Machine products, Viridi and Bobcat, are still working together to develop lithium-ion. These fail-safe battery systems are redefining energy storage for industrial applications that have previously relied on fossil fuels. Via its work on the T7X, Bobcat additionally partnered with Moog and Viridi.
