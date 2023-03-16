World’s first completely electric skid-steer loader unveiled by Bobcat

“As an organization, we are committed to innovating for our customers’ needs first and foremost, so that they can become more efficient, more productive, and more successful.”

S7X could run 8 hours on a single charge

The S7X is an all-electric vehicle, similar to the T7X, and is propelled by a 60.5 kWh lithium-ion battery. It also has electric drive motors and ball screw actuators for lift and tilt capabilities.

With an instantaneous torque up to three times greater than that of conventional loaders, the battery and electrical powertrain produce remarkable performance characteristics. The strong loader outperforms its diesel-powered counterpart, balancing sustainability and performance with zero emissions.

With little vibration and almost silent operation, this skid-steer loader provides operators with a comfortable and smooth experience.

Depending on the application, the S7X may run for up to 8 hours on a single charge, providing most operators with more than a full day's worth of work when breaks and downtime are considered. It takes around 10 hours to charge completely.

“As the inventor of the original skid-steer loader, we are excited to take the machine that created the industry and reinvent it all over again,” said Joel Honeyman, Doosan Bobcat, vice president of global innovation.