Aiming at a more sustainable world, the Formula E racing team Envision Racing has unveiled a full-size, drivable car made entirely from electronic waste (e-waste).

The company hopes that its Formula E Gen3 ‘Recover-E’ car, which is entirely made of electronic waste, sheds light on the concerning issue of e-waste generation across the globe.

For the project, Envision Racing collaborated with British artist and designer Liam Hopkins to design and construct the automobile entirely out of donated electronic devices from the UK tech company Music Magpie and schoolchildren. The car features donated electronic products, including iPhones, chargers, laptops, batteries, and single-use vapes as part of its body. "Through this campaign, the team wants to increase awareness of the human impact of e-waste and the need to reuse and recycle old electrical products," said a blog post by the firm.