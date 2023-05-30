The world’s first maritime electric-tanker to offer clean energy transport

Japanese-based clean energy startup PowerX is offering a maritime solution to transport clean energy from places abundant in renewable resources to places deficient in green energy sources. To enable such transport, a detailed design of the first-ever 'Battery Tanker,' christened ship X was released by the firm, aiming for completion by 2025.

The firm believes that such Battery Tankers can store and transport excess electricity produced from renewable sources. "Decommissioned or idle thermal power plants located near ports can be retrofitted into charge/discharge points for the Battery Tankers, where the power is transmitted to users via grid connections on the land, enabling further effective use of renewable energy," said a statement from PowerX.