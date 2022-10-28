'Wind Challenger': World's first partially wind-powered cargo ship successfully sailed

"The vessel's unique hard sail will reduce greenhouse gas emissions by around 5 percent on its Japan-Australia journey."

Bluk career, Shofu Maru. null

It is the first coal carrier to be powered by the hard sail wind power propulsion technology – this part has been named 'Wind Challenger.'

The vessel is claimed to be the "first of its kind" and signals the return of wind power as a viable source of energy, ushering in a new era in modern transport.

The ship inspired the new 'Wind Challenger'

At Oshima Shipbuilding, MOL intends to construct a second bulk carrier using the 'Wind Challenger' hard sail system.

According to the arrangement, MOL Drybulk will manage the 62,900 dwt ship when it is delivered in 2024. When finished, Enviva, a company that specializes in the creation of sustainable wood bioenergy, will use the vessel to transport wood pellets.

Deadweight tonnage (dwt) is a measure of how much weight a ship can carry. Essentially, the weight of the passengers, crew, fresh water, ballast water, cargo, fuel, and food is added together.

Rotor sails, an auxiliary wind propulsion device created by UK-based Anemoi Marine Technologies, is another option that MOL is investigating for the bulker.

It is anticipated that using rotor sails and the Wind Challenger together will reduce Greenhouse gas emissions by 20 percent on average.

Bluk career, Shofu Maru. null

Shofu Maru offers hope

The Shofu Maru has a telescopic sail made of fiberglass that can stretch to a height of 55 meters and can transport 80,000 tonnes of coal.

According to preliminary tests, the company predicted it would consume 5 percent less fuel traveling between Australia and Japan.