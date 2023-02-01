World's largest autonomous electric cargo plane unveiled

Pyka, a California-based aviation startup focusing on autonomous vehicle technology, brought out an autonomous electric crop duster called the Pelican Sprayer in 2020.

"We designed this plane to eliminate C02 emissions from the logistics chain while offering a significant speed advantage over ground transportation and operating costs at a fraction of conventional air transportation," said Michael Norcia, Pyka's Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder.

Specifications to suit last-mile connectivity

Pelican Cargo offers a range of up to 200 miles (321 kilometers) and can carry a payload of 400 pounds in 66 cubic feet of cargo volume. These figures are achieved by utilizing a 50-kWh lithium-ion battery pack and four 25-kW (33.5-hp) electric motors to power the vehicle. The aircraft also uses triple redundant batteries to provide a high level of safety by eliminating chances of single points of failure.

The aircraft is compact in dimensions, with a length of 24 ft (7.3 m) and a height of 7 ft (2.1 m). The total wingspan stands 38 ft (11.5 m) and only requires a 600 x 50 ft (183 x 15-m) paved/gravel/dirt/grass runway for operations. The aircraft can attain a cruising speed of 92-103 mph (148-167 km/h). The ability of the system to operate from a 450 ft runway enables it to be used in places with less infrastructural support.