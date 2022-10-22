‘Icon of the Seas’: World’s largest cruise ship unveiled

“With each new ship, we raise the bar in the travel industry while enhancing what our guests know and love,” said Jason Liberty, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean Group.

“From the moment they step on board, every experience is specifically designed to give them the best vacation anywhere on land and at sea. With Icon of the Seas, we’ve taken this to a new level and made the ultimate family vacation.”

The new vessel features adrenaline-pumping thrills, including the largest waterpark at sea, and unrivaled ways to chill with more ocean views and pools than ever before (one for each day of the week). It also offers guests a blend of more than 40 new and returning dining, bar and nightlife options, and cutting-edge entertainment.

“Icon of the Seas is the culmination of more than 50 years of delivering memorable experiences and our next bold commitment to those who love to vacation,” said Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International.

“Now more than ever, families and friends are prioritizing experiences where they can bond and enjoy their own adventures. We set out to create a vacation that makes all that possible in one place for the thrill-seekers, the chill enthusiasts and everyone in between, without compromise. It’s this first-of-its-kind combination that makes Icon the future of family vacations, and that future is here.”

Brand new neighborhoods

Royal Caribbean has created five new neighborhoods for the ship each with unique qualities. Thrill Island is home to highlights like Category 6, the largest waterpark at sea, with six record-breaking slides.