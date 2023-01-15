World’s largest 220-meter long luxury sailing ship to take off in 2026

The result of a unique French partnership between world leader in hospitality Accor and Chantiers de l'Atlantique, a globally leading shipbuilding company, this extraordinary sailing yacht of the future with spectacular interiors will set sail in 2026,"

The firm describes the ship as a 220-meter-long ocean treasure with a tonnage of 22,300 Unattended Machinery Spaces (UMS), and 54 Suites measuring on average 70-square-meters.

The ship will also have a monumental 1,415-square-meter Presidential Suite (including a 530-square-meter private terrace), two swimming pools, including a lap pool, two restaurants, and a speakeasy bar.

Packed with entertainment

The Orient Express Silenseas will also host an Amphitheatre-Cabaret where many shows will come to life and a private recording studio that will serve to create original melodies. Passengers on the ship will have access to spa treatments, meditation sessions, and stopover explorations to discover cultural treasures that "allow guests to completely unplug from reality and stop time."

"With Orient Express Silenseas, we are beginning a new chapter in our history, taking the experience and excellence of luxury travel and transposing it onto the world's most beautiful seas," said Sébastien Bazin, Chairman and CEO of Accor.

Let's begin a new chapter in Accor history: we are extremely proud to introduce #OrientExpress Silenseas, the world's largest sailing boat. Setting sail in 2026! ⚓️ — Accor Group (@Accor) January 12, 2023

"This exceptional sailing yacht, with roots in Orient Express' history, will offer unparalleled service and refined design spaces, reminiscent of the golden age of mythical cruises. Innovation is at the heart of this ultra-modern ship that will revolutionize the maritime world with new technology to meet today's sustainability challenges. It is a boat designed to make dreams a reality, a showcase for the best of French savoir-faire."