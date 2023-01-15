World’s largest 220-meter long luxury sailing ship to take off in 2026
Passenger train developer Orient Express is unveiling the world's largest sailing ship, called Orient Express Silenseas, nearly 140 years after the launch of its first luxury trains, stated a post on the ship maker's site on Thursday.
"This revolution in maritime history is an ambitious undertaking that pushes the limits of what is possible, said the post.
The result of a unique French partnership between world leader in hospitality Accor and Chantiers de l'Atlantique, a globally leading shipbuilding company, this extraordinary sailing yacht of the future with spectacular interiors will set sail in 2026,"
The firm describes the ship as a 220-meter-long ocean treasure with a tonnage of 22,300 Unattended Machinery Spaces (UMS), and 54 Suites measuring on average 70-square-meters.
The ship will also have a monumental 1,415-square-meter Presidential Suite (including a 530-square-meter private terrace), two swimming pools, including a lap pool, two restaurants, and a speakeasy bar.
Packed with entertainment
The Orient Express Silenseas will also host an Amphitheatre-Cabaret where many shows will come to life and a private recording studio that will serve to create original melodies. Passengers on the ship will have access to spa treatments, meditation sessions, and stopover explorations to discover cultural treasures that "allow guests to completely unplug from reality and stop time."
"With Orient Express Silenseas, we are beginning a new chapter in our history, taking the experience and excellence of luxury travel and transposing it onto the world's most beautiful seas," said Sébastien Bazin, Chairman and CEO of Accor.
Let's begin a new chapter in Accor history: we are extremely proud to introduce #OrientExpress Silenseas, the world's largest sailing boat. Setting sail in 2026! ⚓️— Accor Group (@Accor) January 12, 2023
"This exceptional sailing yacht, with roots in Orient Express' history, will offer unparalleled service and refined design spaces, reminiscent of the golden age of mythical cruises. Innovation is at the heart of this ultra-modern ship that will revolutionize the maritime world with new technology to meet today's sustainability challenges. It is a boat designed to make dreams a reality, a showcase for the best of French savoir-faire."
Meanwhile, Laurent Castaing, Managing Director, Chantiers de l'Atlantique, said the novel ship would introduce a new era in the shipbuilding industry.
The quintessence of our savoir-faire in the fields of naval architecture
"This concept, born in our design offices in 2018, is the quintessence of our savoir-faire in the fields of naval architecture, the construction of sophisticated hulls, as well as the design of luxurious spaces. In addition, the installation of three SolidSail rigs, a revolutionary 1,500-square-meter unit wind propulsion system, for which we have developed and tested a first prototype, will contribute significantly to the propulsion of the ship. Combined with a hybrid propulsion system running on liquefied natural gas (LNG), Silenseas will thus become the ship of reference in terms of environmentally-friendly operation and design," concluded Castaing.
Orient Express Silenseas was inspired by a trip taken by Orient Express founder Georges Nagelmackers in 1867 when he embarked on transatlantic ships connecting Europe to America and decided to explore the United States. It was this journey by sea that would later inspire the 1883 launch of his now legendary train: the Orient Express which tackles luxury travel by land.
A 15-year-old study led by the Carnegie Institution for Science has cataloged the origins and diversity of every known mineral on Earth, like never before. It could help reconstruct the history of life.