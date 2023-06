The world's first autonomous, electric passenger ferry service has begun operations in the city of Stockholm in Norway this week. The ferry, christened MF Estelle, by Zeabus, currently has a crew onboard but will be operated unmanned starting next year, a press release said.

Traffic congestion is a persistent problem faced across the world. Solutions to ease them have included switching to mass transport as well as underground tunnels. For cities with water bodies, a ferry service too can be put to task. However, conventional methods of maritime transport are carbon emitting and contradict global aims of switching to cleaner transport.