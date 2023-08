The venerable PBY "Catalina" is returning in a turn of events that will please many a WW2 aircraft enthusiast. With only a handful of original aircraft airworthy, one Florida-based company has announced that it intends to start producing brand new ones very soon. Moreover, the same company, aptly named Catalina Aircraft, has also announced its intention to update the design with an entirely new "Catalina-II" model.

Back from the dead

The company explains that the brand new "classic" versions of the "Catalina" will be outfitted with modern turboprop engines and cockpit displays. On the other hand, the all-new "Catalina-II" will be a completely redesigned and reimagined aircraft.