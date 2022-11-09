Space Force's X-37B space plane has been in orbit for 900 days and counting

The X-37B allows the U.S. to continue carrying out experiments in space, even after its Space Shuttle program has been shut down. The autonomous aircraft is relatively smaller than a shuttle and can be quickly sent to orbit on a launch vehicle. However, in the recent past, the reusable plane has spent more days in space than on the ground.

How many missions for the X-37B?

The X-37B is currently on its sixth mission named Orbital Test Vehicle 6 (OTV-6), which follows the five previously successful missions, each superseding the previous one with regard to the time spent in orbit.

The first such mission launched in 2010 lasted less than a year, but the very next one, OTV-2, launched in 2011, spent 468 days in orbit before making a landing at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. While OTV-3 spent 674 days in orbit, the following mission, OTV-4, crossed the 700-day mark and completed 718 days in orbit, and landed at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, the first to do so among the OTV rides.

The X-37B prior to OTV-1 US Air Force

OTV-5, which blasted off to space in September 2017, remained in orbit for 780 days, and the subsequent mission, OTV-6, has now completed over 900 days.

What does the X-37B do in space?

For all its achievements, the missions of the X-37B remain highly secretive. Speculation is rife that the spaceplane powered by solar panels and lithium-ion batteries is working on surveillance technology or has even been deploying experiments on satellites in low-earth orbits.