Rising traffic and pollution woes around cities have resulted in people looking for leaner, safer, and more sustainable choices to commute. Cashing in on such a trend is XOTO with its three-wheeled electric scooter with a self-stabilizing mechanism that ensures safety while preserving the fun of leaning into the curves of the road.

The California-based startup aims to offer better ways to navigate cities and reduce commuting costs, all the while helping reduce the number of automobiles in urban centers. The company has launched its XOTO electric moped in the US, with its Founder’s Edition priced at $7,499.

Three wheels are better than two

Motorcycles and bicycles with two wheels function fine until the rider hits a rough patch or encounters harsh conditions. Things might rapidly go awry if you hit that area of gravel, the incorrect pothole, or the damp spot on the road. "With three wheels on the ground you can lose traction on all wheels and the vehicle will still stay upright," said a blog post from the firm.