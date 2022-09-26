China’s XPeng revealed the world’s fastest charging electric vehicle: 160 miles in 5 mins

The industry standard 3C version can charge from 10 to 80 percent in 20 minutes, which is also faster than most fast-charging EVs. Compared to other EVs constructed on a 400 V platform, the G9 exhibits significantly higher charging efficiency even using suitable third-party stations.

Along with much faster charging times, XPeng is also quickly growing its nationwide charging infrastructure. In addition to plans to deploy over 500 S4 supercharging facilities across major cities countrywide in 2023, the company launched its 1,000th charging facility and its new S4 supercharging technology in August. By 2025, XPeng hopes to set up 2,000 supercharging locations throughout China.

XPeng G9 XPeng

"G9 is the world's fastest-charging mass-production SUV and boasts the industry's first full-scenario Advanced Driver Assistance System. This is topped off with a dual-chamber air suspension system and a luxurious smart cabin that includes a groundbreaking 5D music experience we call Xopera. G9 is a fusion of many technical innovations woven together into an elegant design and marks a significant milestone after eight years of dedication. We believe it will become the new benchmark for smart EVs, representing the last step before the realization of truly autonomous vehicles," the CEO and Chairman of XPENG, He Xiaopeng, said during G9's online launch event.